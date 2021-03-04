Johnny Shot and Killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Thirty-year-old John Simon, otherwise called ‘Johnny’, a carpenter of Valzez Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Wednesday, March 3.

Reports by the police are that about 5:45 pm, on Wednesday, Simon was walking along a section of the roadway, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

Simon was shot multiple times by his attackers, who escaped in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying along a section of the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

