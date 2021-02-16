‘John-T’ Murdered in Westmoreland

28-year-old Dwayne Galloway, otherwise called ‘John T’, a labourer of Crowder district in Westmoreland, was shot and killed by armed men in Top Lincoln community, Grange Hill, on Saturday, February 13.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm, Galloway was working on a construction site in his community, when two men travelled to the site on a motorcycle.

The pillion jumped from the motorcycle and opened fire hitting Galloway multiple times, before escape on the said motorcycle.

Galloway received multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body, and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.