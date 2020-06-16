John Legend Says Koffee’s Contribution To His Upcoming Album Is ‘Incredible’

Based on the gleeful yet humbled response from John Legend, it appears Koffee is set to provide the icing on the cake for the R&B artiste’s 16-track album, which is slated for release this Friday (June 19).

Last Friday, Legend announced on social media that Jamaica’s Grammy princess would be featured on the 12th track titled Don’t Walk Away, on his Bigger Love studio album. Koffee responded shortly afterward on her Twitter page, expressing her gratitude to the All of Me singer.

“Thanks @johnlegend, for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings,” she wrote.

But it is Legend’s written response and deliberate use of capital letters is anything to go by, it seems he believes Koffee is the one who may be even more deserving of the expressions of gratitude, for adding her golden touch to the album.

“Thank YOU!” he emphasized in the upper-case. “You’re incredible!”

John Legend had announced that the Spanish Town native was one of five artistes featured on the album, which also features Gary Clark JR, Jhene Aiko, Rapsody, and Camper. This is Legend’s second track featuring a Jamaican this year, as a few months ago, he released the single Memories with Buju Banton.

In his announcement on Instagram, Legend said the album is a celebration of love, joy, sensuality, hope, and resilience and that the songs were created prior to the world being rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to the latest police killings in the US that sent so many to the streets in protest.

“During these painful times, some of us may wonder if it’s ok to laugh or dance or be romantic. Lately, the images of black people in the media have been showing us with knees on our necks, in mourning, or expressing our collective outrage. We feel all those emotions. But it’s important for us to continue to show the world the fullness of what it is to be black and human. Through our art, we are able to do that,” he said.

Koffee has developed a marked reputation for distinguishing herself in collabs. Her feature on Legend’s album, comes hot on the heels of her ultra-successful collab Repeat, with British rapper J Hus, and ‘W’ with American rapper Gunna.

The hugely successful ‘W,’ which was released last November, was listed on Billboard’s First Stream and rose to number one on the Billboard Reggae Digital songs sales chart. The accompanying music video also racked up 9.7 million views on Koffee’s official YouTube channel.

Koffee earned over 50 million US streams in 2019 with “Toast.”

In February, Koffee’s collab Repeat with British rapper J Hus’ from his Big Conspiracy album, stormed to the top of the UK charts, two weeks after its official release. The Guardian newspaper dubbed that song as among the top 10 favourites of a list of “50 great tracks for February”.

Repeat, which saw the Ardenne High School old girl spitting rhymes about attracting money, was among the tracks on J Hus’13-track album, which also featured collaborations with Nigerian Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

Koffee was also spotted a few weeks later recording new music in the studio, in a video snippet posted by Burna Boy, of himself and the teenager recording new music together. However, neither of the two has disclosed further information on that collab.

