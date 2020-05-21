John Legend jokes seeing Chrissy Teigen model Ed Hardy bikinis made him fall in love

She had him at “Hardy.”

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen took a little trip down memory lane on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself backstage at Miami Swim Fashion Week 2011.

“2011. Ed Hardy fashion show. Almost positive Jon Gosselin sat front row. I was star struck,” the 34-year-old model captioned the shot.

While plenty of Teigen’s famous friends loved the throwback pic — “Beautiful,” Paris Hilton commented, while Scheana Shay called her “GORGE!!!!!” and Naomi Campbell dropped a trio of black heart emojis — none were moved quite as much as the star’s husband, John Legend.

“This was the year I proposed to you,” the 41-year-old “All of Me” singer wrote, before joking, “After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

It’s worth nothing that Teigen’s photo was actually taken in July 2010, when the 2011 swim collections were shown on the catwalk — but at that point, the couple had already been dating for several years after initially meeting on the set of Legend’s “Stereo” music video in 2007.

The pair got engaged in December 2011 and married in 2013, and it seems things have been going swimmingly ever since.

Source: Page Six