John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expects third baby

American singer John Legend is expecting a baby with his wife Chrissy Teigen. This will be their third baby since their marriage in 2013.

John Legend is known to collaborate with Jamaican acts. In June, he teamed up with Koffee on the single Don’t Walk Away. It is among five collaborations on the 16-track album titled When Bigger Love which bears the Columbia Records imprint. Koffee is signed to the American label, which is owned by Sony Entertainment.

This isn’t the first time that Legend has collaborated with a Jamaican act. In 2008, Buju Banton was featured on the track Can’t Be My Lover, taken from Legend’s certified, gold-selling, third album Evolver.

Can’t Be My Lover was produced by another Jamaican — Florida-based Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee.

Legend again collaborated with Banton on the receently released Memories. The song, included on Banton’s first album in 10 years, Upside Down, rose to number 21 on last week’s Billboard R&B Adult Songs chart.

Legend, a protégé of rapper/producer Kanye West, is from Ohio. The 41-year-old is best known for hits including All of Me, Green Light, Save Room, No Ordinary People, Stay With You and Tonight (Best you Ever Had).

He has performed in Jamaica on four occasions. The first was in 2004 at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, St James. He also performed at the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in 2006 and again in 2013.

During his performance at ‘Jazz and Blues’ in 2013, he was joined on stage by Gramps Morgan and Tarrus Riley. With Gramps, Legend performed Psalms 23, while he teamed with Riley for Stay With You. In 2006 Riley scored a hit with a cover of Stay With You.

Legend also performed in Jamaica in 2008 at the Smile Jamaica Africa Unite Concert, held at James Bond Beach in Oracabessa, St Mary.