Joe and Angella Whitter Foundation Gives Out Scholarships

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, several students were awarded scholarship grants by the Joe and Angella Whitter Foundation. These grants were given to 26 students at the Whitter Village Shopping Centre located at Ironshore, Montego Bay.

The scholarships were given to tertiary students who are studying in the areas of entrepreneurship, business management, construction, building management, architecture, and engineering with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of more than 2.5.

These students are enrolled in different universities such as the Caribbean Maritime University, Montego Bay Community College, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean, the University of the West Indies, and the University of Technology, Jamaica.

The Foundation was launched in December 2020 on the heels of the 10th Anniversary Commemoration of the Whitter Village, one of the flagship properties owned by Mrs. Angella Whitter and her late husband Slidie “Joe” Whitter, the main benefactors of the foundation. The foundation has since mandated that they award annual scholarships to qualified students from Western Jamaica.

Consequently, the foundation has allocated $5 million to be used, with $4 million earmarked for education while $1 million will be used for medical needs. It has since spent $2.9 million of this money on the students’ scholarships.

But even though the foundation has put aside this money for the students’ scholarships, she feels more can be done. Mrs. Whittier said “the need of students in Western Jamaica far outweighs what the foundation can provide in 2021. I thank each member of the foundation board for your achievements to date, yet challenge you to do more for 2022.”

Going forward, she envisions many committed donors giving generously to the Joe & Angella Whitter Foundation as a venue to donate their philanthropic funds, thus, increasing the Foundation’s ability to help more students, and others in need of medical and disaster assistance.

The Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says she appreciated the selfless contribution to education by the Joe and Angella Whitter Foundation.

“The education of our children is very important for their personal growth and ultimately to national social and economic progress. It redounds to the benefit of all of us collectively. That is why I am very pleased with this philanthropic effort of the Joe and Angella Whitter Foundation in supporting the development of our children. My congratulations to the foundation for this wonderful gesture and a special congratulation to scholarship recipients who I am sure will continue to do well, especially with this added support,” Minister Williams said.

If anyone wishes to contribute to the foundation they can contact Mrs. Angella Whitter at [email protected]