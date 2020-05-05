JOA President Appointed Member of New Professional League Working Group

Christopher Samuda, President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) will serve as a member of the new Caribbean Professional League Working Group which will be focused on the feasibility, format, and structure of the sport regionally.

Samuda, is reacting to the appointment, has been grateful for the opportunity to serve the sport.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) announced the formation and membership of the group on Wednesday, with the support of world football’s governing body, FIFA.

Yon de Luisa of Mexico will chair the committee that will include Randolph Harris, Concacaf Vice-President and President of the Caribbean Football Union, who will serve as deputy chairman; Brent Sancho, Trinidad & Tobago; Patrick Massenat of Haiti; Manuel Estrella of the Dominican Republic; Valdemar Florentino Marcha of Curacao as well as a Fifa representative.

