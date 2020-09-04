JLP Set for Big Win

Jamaica Today is calling the General Elections of 2020 for the Jamaica Labour Party. The JLP is expected to win as many as 45 seats, with several major PNP figures losing their seats. The JLP could get as much as 57 percent of the vote

Just three hours after the close of the polls, McKoy’s News is declaring that the Jamaica Labour Party has won the 18th General Elections. The wave of JLP support has knocked aside some PNP big names as it has amassed 57 percent of the popular vote. Among the early big-name losers are Imani Duncan-Price, Central Kingston, and Victor Wright of North Trelawny.

