JLP Set for Big Win

Just three hours after the close of the polls, McKoy’s News is declaring that the Jamaica Labour Party has won the 18th General Elections. The wave of JLP support has knocked aside some PNP big names as it has amassed 57 percent of the popular vote. Among the early big-name losers are Imani Duncan-Price, Central Kingston, and Victor Wright of North Trelawny.