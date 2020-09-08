JLP Seeking Recount In Three Seats

The final count of ballots in the September 3 General Elections has been completed and shows the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) winning 48 seats to 15 for the People’s National Party (PNP).

However, the JLP says it is seeking magisterial recounts in three of the seats won by the PNP. The seats are: St Ann South East where Lisa Hanna won by 32 votes, over Delroy Granston, JLP; Westmoreland Eastern, where Luther Buchanan beat Daniel Lawrence, JLP by one vote (the casting vote of the Returning Officer) and St Catherine North Western where Hugh Graham beat Newton Amos.

An application for a Magisterial Recount must be filed within four days after the day on which the Returning Officer has declared a candidate elected.