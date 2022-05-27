JLP Politician Lennox Hines Shot Dead at Stoplight

An investigation has been launched to determine the motive behind the shooting death of Lennox Hines, the Jamaica Labour Party councilor-caretaker for the Southboro division in St Catherine.

According to reports, shortly after 5 p.m., on Thursday (May 26), Hines was driving a white Honda CR-V with a female and his daughter, when men on motorcycles opened fire while he was waiting at the stoplight under the bridge at the Portmore toll road entrance.

Hines and the female were shot, however, his daughter escaped injury.

Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts who visited the scene confirmed Hines was targeted.

The investigation is being conducted by the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigation Branch.

Hines and two co-accused were acquitted of murder in the Home Circuit Court in January 2013.

He was arrested in connection with the murder of Oral Livermore of Portsmouth, Portmore, St Catherine, in August 2007.

Hines was charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, and shooting with intent.

According to reports, People’s National Party members were accused of pulling down JLP posters and flags displayed in the community during the run-up to the general election.

The prosecution presented evidence that Hinds hired gunmen to murder Livermore.

Allegations are that on August 15, the victim and others persons were attacked by a group of men traveling in a white motorcar.

Three people were shot, including Mr. Livermore.