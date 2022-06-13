JLP Politician Killed in Horrific Crash

A Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) constituency organiser for St Catherine West Central was reportedly killed in a car accident in Byles, close to Kitson Town in the parish this morning.

Dead is thirty-four-year-old Omar Francis, of Green Acres, St. Catherine.

According to the Guanabovale Police, Francis was driving a Toyota Rav4 towards Spanish Town in the parish at 12:30 a.m., when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a corner. The vehicle careened into a culvert and Francis sustained multiple injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

  1. I am sure one of the reasons why so many out of control vehicles crash is because of the distraction of cell phones.
    Rest in PEACE Omar gone too too soon!!!!

