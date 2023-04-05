‘JJ’ Stabbed to Death in Manchester

A Manchester man who residents discovered suffering from stab wounds along the roadway in Christiana, Manchester on Monday night, has succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Glenford Isaacs, otherwise called ‘JJ’ of Silent Hill district in the area.
Reports by the police are that about 7:00pm, on Monday, April 3, residents in the community discovered Isaacs lying along the roadway in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body and rushed him to hospital.
He died hours later while being treated.
The Mandeville police are now carrying out investigation into his death.