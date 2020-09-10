‘JIMBO’ Charged For Murder in Trelawny

Detectives attached to the Trelawny Division have charged a man following the stabbing murder of 36-year-old Larry Holmes, otherwise called ‘Colongie’, of Freemans Hall in Trelawny on Thursday, September 03.

 

Charged with Murder is 35-year-old Damian Smith, otherwise called ‘Jimbo’, a farmer of Freemans Hall, Trelawny.

Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., both men were at a location in Albert Town in the parish when a dispute developed between them. Smith allegedly left, returned with a knife and stabbed Holmes in the chest. Smith reportedly attempted to escape in a motor car but was intercepted by the Police. Holmes was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

Smith’s court date is to be finalised.

