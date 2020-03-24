Jim Carrey is growing a beard until the coronavirus outbreak is over

Jim Carrey will look very different when the coronavirus outbreak is over.

The actor, 58, posted a selfie on Twitter on Tuesday, declaring that he will begin to grow out a beard while social distancing at his home during the pandemic.

“Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation,” Carrey captioned the photo.

“Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether.”

Carrey is one of the first celebrities to announce he’s grow a quarantine beard, but Blake Shelton is working on his own hair growth journey; the “Voice” judge said he got girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s approval to grow back his mullet as a “symbol of hope” during these stressful times.

Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether

While it may be easy for men to join Carrey in growing out their beards, “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams offered up a way for women to get in on the movement: “Gonna do this with my armpits xx,” she responded.

 

Source: Page Six

