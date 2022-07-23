JGA mourns passing of golf stalwart – Biah Maragh

The Jamaican golfing community was thrown into mourning once more with the passing of stalwart and many time national amateur representative Biah Maragh.

“The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) is saddened to learn of the passing of Biah Maragh. Biah was a national representative for many years. He was the top amateur also for quite some time and performed well in our regional tournaments. It is sad to know that we have lost another stalwart in the game so shortly after the passing of Turo Ziadie. I extend sincere condolences to his family”, said Jodi Munn-Barrow, president of the JGA.

“I will miss him too. A lot of these players were those that I looked up to when I was a junior and who helped me in junior career so Biah’s passing on a personal note is also quite difficult for me.”

Maragh was honoured at the 53rd staging of the Jamaica Open Golf Championship at the Tryall Golf Club in Hanover, where he worked for thirty-five years at the time when he was honoured in 2020. He also competed in the Jamaica Open a number of times.

He started to work in golf at Half Moon Golf Course in 1965, where he stayed for three years.

He moved to Kingston and in 1974 became the superintendent at the Constant Spring Golf Club.

He represented Jamaica at the national senior level beginning in 1975 until 1990 and retired from competitive golf in 1991.

His contemporaries were Lee Edler, Seymour Rose, Garfield Sobers, Lindy Delapenha and Stafford DeMercardo.

Maragh was laid to rest on Saturday after the thanksgiving service at the Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hanover.