JFF president to providing financial aid to players in need

Jamaica News: Michael Ricketts, President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) reaffirmed the commitment of the federation to provide financial support to former players who have fallen on hard times.

Ricketts’ commitment to ensuring that those in need get as much help as can be afforded to them by the oragaisation that he leads.

Ricketts out lined the septs that the JFF has already embarked up in recent weeks.

The president also explained where funds will come from in the short term, to support the Unsung Heroes who have been doing invaluable work in that area.

