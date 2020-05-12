Jessie J stuns in a white bikini while posing for a mirror selfie

Jessie J is looking good and “feeling good.”

On Monday, the 32-year-old pop star posted a sultry snap on Instagram, as she posed in front of a mirror wearing a white bandeau top and bikini bottoms.

“Alexa play Nina Simone Feeling good,” Jessie captioned the shot.

As of Tuesday, the shot has amassed over 182,000 likes, with Jessie’s famous followers complimenting the singer’s recent post.

“Looking impressive 🙌🏽❤️,” Shane Cooper, a UK beauty professional, commented.

“Okkkkkk,” stylist Maeve Reilly replied.

Like many, Jessie has been staying active on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while she’s shared other bikini photos over the past few weeks, she’s also penned candid messages as well, including a touching Mother’s Day note.

“Whoever and wherever you are… You are so POWERFUL! Never forget your strength and the love that lives within you,” Jessie wrote. “Women are INCREDIBLE! I love you ALL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is me when I was a baby. One day. I will be a mother.”

 

Source: Page Six

