Jessica Simpson shows off rock-hard abs in sports bra

Jessica Simpson continued to show off her impressive weight loss journey by flaunting her rock-hard abs on Instagram.

The “With You” singer, 39, posed for a selfie on Wednesday, wearing her Jessica Simpson tie-dye sports bra ($40) and matching tummy-control spandex ($45).

“Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I,” Simpson captioned the pic. “Move move move for your own mental health. 💪🏻”

The mother of three also flexed her leg muscles, showing her total body fitness transformation.

In September 2019, Simpson revealed she lost a staggering 100 pounds nearly six months after she and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their third child, daughter Birdie Mae.

“So proud to feel like myself again,” she said at the time.

She and Johnson are also parents to 8-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 6-year-old son Ace Knute. The couple got married in July 2014.

 

Source: Page Six

