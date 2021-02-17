Jesse Royal partners with JACANA on new Cannabis line

Jesse Royal has launched a line of cannabis products.

This, in partnership with JACANA.

The Reggae artiste joins the cannabis company as brand strategist, and will help to create and drive its tactical approach as part of his personal advocacy for marijuana liberalisation.

A release says the line, named ORIGINAL, will offer affordable, high quality, clean flower-based products.

Regarding the partnership, Jesse Royal said, “Everyone deserves the best. Jamaica is known for its high grade herb and JACANA is dedicated to delivering high quality herbs that everyone can afford. Time to end the picking and choosing of who gets the clean and pristine herbs.”

JACANA founder, Alexandra Cong, added, “It’s an honour to welcome Jesse Royal to the JACANA family. Jesse is an extraordinary artiste and we share many of his passions, including a deep respect for the plant and its positive impact on our society. We are excited to collaborate with him in the coming months on a number of projects, including social justice reform and community initiatives.”

 

2020 Break out artist on the rise

