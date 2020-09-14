Jesse Royal And Kandi King Expect First Child

Roots singer Jesse Royal has announced that he will be expecting a baby with Xaymaca International Director Kandi King.

In an Instagram post on Sunday night, the singer whose given name is Jesse Grey shared the news with his 182,000 followers.

He posted a picture of him and his girlfriend on the beach the with the caption, “The blessings just keep piling. Eternal Love @kingkandi #WordsCantExpress #LoveLife #YaliLiklSister.”

Since the news broke, McKoy’s News has noted that multiple celebrities have sent congratulatory messages.

“To God be the Glory my brother! Congratulations,” write Romain Virgo.

“Pure blessings,” added Dre Island, while Charly Blacks said, “Blessings no stressings”.”

The St. James born Jesse Royal has been recording since he was 15. He learned the ropes from late producer Philip “Fattis” Burrell, who also helped launch the careers of Ini Kamoze, Luciano, and Sizzla. Burrell passed away in 2011.

Jesse Royal is known for a slew of hits including Modern Day Judas, This Morning, Cool and Deadly, and Gimmie Likkle.