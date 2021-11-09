Jeremy Wisten,18, killed himself after finding it ‘difficult’

A FOOTBALLER who was released by Manchester City’s academy took his own life just weeks after his 18th birthday, an inquest heard.

Jeremy Wisten, who had been with City’s academy since he was 13, was found dead by his mum in his sister’s bedroom in Baguley, South Manchester, on October 24 last year.

He was described as a “talented, mature and hard-working” player.

Manchester Coroner’s Court heard that in 2018, Jeremy saw his hopes of a scholarship with the club crumble following a serious knee injury.

He had previously spent five months away from the pitch and was dealing with a ligament injury that left him in “excruciating pain”, the inquest heard.

Jeremy was let go by the club in December, 2018 and the inquest heard he found it “difficult” to see his other sporting friends succeeding.

Tommy Doyle, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer – who played alongside Wisten in City’s youth teams – have all since made their first team debuts.

“You Will Be Forever Missed,” Palmer wrote on Instagram after news of Jeremy’s death broke.

His family told the hearing there was “no evidence” to suggest he had been struggling in the days leading up to his death.

The inquest heard that on the evening of October 24 last year, Jeremy had locked the door to his sister’s room where he then took his own life.