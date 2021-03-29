Jephthah Ford – Well Known Doctor Found Dead

A prominent Physician Jephthah Ford was found dead earlier this morning. The police reported that it is believed that he died suddenly in his daughter’s arms.

The Doctor was recently involved in a case that got a lot of public scrutiny, he was a member of the team that observed Jodian Fearon’s autopsy after her death. The public was very interested in her case as it was believed that she was neglected, and lost her life, after giving birth, last year.

However, it was reported in 2018 that Mr. Ford was severely beaten with a machete by an employee, Andrew Williams, who demanded money from him. Williams had robbed the Doctor of $12600.00 and he was locked up by the police after the incident occurred.

There were wounds in his face and his head after the beating.

It was not disclosed what caused his sudden death this morning.