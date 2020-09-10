Jennifer Lopez’s favorite tie-dye sweats take ‘let’s get loud’ to a new level

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Not even the ever-glam Jennifer Lopez can resist the siren call of comfy sweats.

Like many others, the 51-year-old pop star’s been living in tie-dye hoodies and pants during this strangest of years, but her colorful pair of choice is even more eye-catching than most.

Lopez first stepped out in Polo Ralph Lauren’s multicolored hoodie ($148, currently sold out) and matching sweatpants ($128) in September 2019 while in Milan for Fashion Week, long before the world went into self-quarantine.

Since then, the suit’s become a social-distancing style staple for the star; she wore it while out and about in NYC in August and then again for a CitiBike ride on Monday, each time accessorizing with a coordinating tie-dye face mask and neon Nike Air Force 1 sneakers ($90).

Though perhaps a bit bright for some, one thing’s for sure: J.Lo’s favorite loungewear look is guaranteed to keep all eyes on her.

 

Source: Page Six

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....