Jennifer Lopez to launch makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Get ready to glow like J.Lo.

Jennifer Lopez teased her upcoming makeup and skincare line, JLo Beauty, on Instagram Sunday with a series of bronzed and dewy selfies.

“Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon,” the 51-year-old pop phenom captioned her post.

According to a trademark filed last December with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, JLo Beauty will include cosmetics — perhaps including the eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter and glossy lip color Lopez was wearing in her selfies.

But the real focus seems to be on skincare, with moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks and both face and body creams all named in the filing.

View this post on Instagram

Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker said she was working on a skincare brand back in December 2018, during an appearance at The Wing Soho. “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” she told the crowd at the time.

“I want [my line] to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles,” she explained, adding, “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

Lopez is no beauty-industry novice. In addition to collaborating with Inglot Cosmetics on a capsule collection in 2018, she’s released over two dozen fragrances, including the early-aughts bestseller Glow by JLo.

 

Source: Page Six

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....