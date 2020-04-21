Jennifer Lopez sued after allegedly ripping off photographer’s picture for Instagram

A New York City photographer is suing Jennifer Lopez and her company for allegedly ripping off one of his photos and posting it to her Instagram, according to a new court filing.

Shutterbug Steve Sands claims that Lopez and her company, Nuyorican Productions, put his photo of her on the social media site, where it garnered 656,631 likes.

But the pop star didn’t pay him to use the sultry headshot, the suit alleges.

Sands is suing for damages of up to $150,000 and lawyer’s fees, according to the suit filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyer Richard Liebowitz.

A rep for Lopez didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

 

Source: Page Six

