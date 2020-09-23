Jennifer Lopez shows off hot body in impy-skimpy bathsuit at age 51

Jennifer Lopez set the internet on fire on Saturday evening after she posted a steamy bikini photo shot taken by photographer Ana Carbollosa.

The 51 year old actress and singer, got pulses racing after posting the shot dressed in a skimpy pink and green floral string bikini, Lopez, showing off her legendary curves and well-toned abs.

“Vacation vibes,” she captioned the shot, which she posted to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Her compatriot Christina Aguilera and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna both reacted with flame emojis, while actress Drea de Matteo, who co-starred with Lopez on the NBC cop series Shades of Blue, in her expression of awe, wrote “Ay Dios Mio”, which is Spanish for “Oh Lord!”.

“OMG it’s impossible — 51??????” wrote one impressed fan who called the star a “Latina vampire”.

“And Jennifer Lopez shuts the kids down yet again,” added another admirer, indicating that the superstar looks better than most teenagers and young adults.

Lopez has a stringent exercise regimen, training approximately one hour, four to five times a week, focusing on different body parts each time.

She eats organically and stays away from processed foods and gets her nutrients from whole sources, including egg whites, white meat turkey, chicken breast grass-fed beef, and salmon or sea bass for healthy fats. In fact, her diet plan is well thought out, with a balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food, all farm-fresh.