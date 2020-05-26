Jennifer Lopez ‘a little heartbroken’ about postponing wedding to Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has mixed feelings about having to postpone her wedding to Alex Rodriguez amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she said via video chat on the “Today Show” on Tuesday. “Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

For now, J.Lo, 50, says she and A-Rod, 44, have stalled their plans.

“There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out,” she said. “It’s disappointing on one level, you know, after the Super Bowl and after [filming] “World of Dance” … I planned to take time off, Which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but, everything’s kinda on hold right now.”

In April, the former Yankees slugger joked they could have a drive-through wedding to save on costs, adding that they are just going to “go with the flow now.”

“Everything has been put on pause — and see where the world takes us. These are obviously unprecedented times, and for us, we just want to make sure ‘safety first,’ and that all the little ones are taken care of,” he said at the time.

The couple got engaged in March 2019. A-Rod proposed with a ring estimated to be worth over $1 million.

Source: Page Six