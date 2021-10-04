Jennifer Aniston Set to Launch Beauty Brand

The actress announced the name and launch date of her upcoming beauty brand, LolaVie, on Instagram on Thursday, with a post linking to the LolaVie brand account. The brand, which initially filed a trademark application to create skin and hair care products in July 2019, will launch on Sept. 8.

Aniston just the latest celebrity to launch their own beauty brand. Stars like Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and Rihanna’s beauty lines have gone on to become household names in the space, while newcomers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson have all launched brands within the past year.

Aniston, however, does have experience in beauty: Beyond her endorsement deals with brands like skin care label Aveeno, she also held a stake in the hair care brand Living Proof until 2016 and currently serves as the “chief creative officer” of wellness supplement brand Vital Proteins.

