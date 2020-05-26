Jean Watt: Kingston Woman Missing

Seventy-year-old Jean Watt of Darley Crescent, Washington Gardens, Kingston 20 has been missing since Sunday, May 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Watt was seen at home wearing a black blouse, brown shirt, brown and a pair of sandals. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jean Watt is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876- 933-4280, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

