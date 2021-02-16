Jealous Lover who Hacked Woman to Death in Clarendon, Held in Kingston

The St Andrew police are reporting that a man who reportedly chopped a 61-year-old woman to death, and severed one of her arms, while she was at a grocery store in Crooked River, Clarendon, on Monday evening, February 15, was held in Kingston a short while ago.

The suspect whose identity was given as Dwayne Richards, was held in Kingston by the St Andrew police, for the murder of Sharon Cole, also of Crooked River, Clarendon

Reports are that Cole had been locked in a bitter relationship with Richards, who is her estranged lover, since the past three months, and he had allegedly physically abused her on numerous occasions.

It is also reported that during the month of January, a report was made to the police after Richards reportedly abused the elderly woman, but he was only given a stern warning by the police, instead of being arrested and charged.

She was forced to move away from him, but his jealousy blossomed into a dreaded possessiveness, which ended on Monday afternoon, where Richards armed himself with a machete and followed her to a grocery shop in the community.

It is reported that the deranged man told Cole that if he could not get her, no other man will get her, before he started to chop her all over her body.

“Even when the woman drop a ground, the mad man still a chop har, an him nuh stop chop, till him chop off har hand,” one eyewitness told Mckoy’s News.

Cole was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.