JDF to Assists JCF Investigate Woman’s Death

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) was informed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)

about an incident in which a woman, who was later pronounced dead, was found suffering

from gunshot wounds in a car that is registered to a member of the JDF.

We are assisting the JCF with the investigation, consistent with our commitment to the safety,

security, and wellbeing of all our citizens. The JDF invites anyone with information about

this or any other matter affecting the safety of our citizens to call the JDF Tip Line at

876-837-8888 or the JCF 119.