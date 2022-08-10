JDF Member Killed in St Catherine Crash, Six Injured

A member of the Jamaica Defense Force died this morning, from injuries he received in a two-vehicle collision on Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Six other victims from the crash remain hospitalized.

Reports are that around 6:00 a.m., the soldier was driving a Toyota Corolla from the direction of Spanish Town. Upon reaching the vicinity of Willowdene, he collided with a taxi traveling in the opposite direction.

A total of seven people from both vehicles were injured.

They were transported to the hospital, where the soldier died.

The crash is currently being investigated by the St. Catherine North Traffic Department.