JDF Member Dies in St. Andrew Accident

Thirty-six-year-old Garron Anderson, a member of the Jamaica Defence Force and resides at Burnside Hill, Red Hills in St. Andrew died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident on South Camp Road, St. Andrew on Sunday, April 17.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 9:30 a.m., the driver of a Nissan Latio motor car that was travelling towards Cross Roads in the parish; allegedly lost control of the vehicle, mounted the embarkment and hit Anderson-who was walking along the roadway. The vehicle subsequently caught ablaze. The Police and units from the fire department were alerted and Anderson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle was warned for prosecution pending further investigations.