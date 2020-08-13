Jdf Member Charged For Unlawful Use of Licensed Firearm

Investigators from the St. Catherine South Police Division have arrested and

charged a Jamaica Defence Force soldier in relation to an incident that took place in Bridgeport,

St. Catherine on Saturday, August 01.

Charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm is 37-year-old Omar

Hinds, a solider of Gibraltar Heights, Annotto Bay, Portland.

Reports are that about 12:45 p.m., Hinds and his girlfriend had an argument; it is alleged that he

pointed his licensed firearm to the woman’s head and threatened to kill her. A report was made

and Hinds was arrested the same day and charged following an interview.

His court date is being finalised.