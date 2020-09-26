JDF’ first female Force Sergeant Major inducted into Security Institute’s Hall of Fame

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Force Sergeant Major (FSM) Master Chief Petty Officer Class One (MCPO1) Audrey Christie, was inducted into the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Hall of Fame, on Tuesday, September 22.

This honour was given in recognition of outstanding military achievements over the course of her career.

Christie is the first female to serve in an Infantry Battalion (First Battalion The Jamaica Regiment also known as 1JR) as a Regimental Sergeant Major and the first female to be appointed FSM in the JDF.

Hailing from Manchester, she joined the JDF in 1998 at the age of 23, and started her military career at the JDF Coast Guard, where she served for fourteen (14) years.

A past student of the May Day Secondary and Junior High School, her service spans several Units of the Force including 1 Engineer Regiment (JDF) as the Orderly Room Sergeant, HQ JDF, Military Intelligence Unit as Chief Clerk and the Jamaica Regiment Brigade Headquarters where she was appointed the Brigade Chief Clerk.

Christie attended and completed several courses both locally and internationally including an Advanced Drill Course which took place Belize, Non-Commissioned Officers Professional Development course in Fort Benning Georgia, Warrant Officers’ Course, All Arms Service Funds Course, Legal Assistant/Paralegal Training Course and Seamanship Course.

The mother of two was seconded to the Office of the Prime Minister in 2017, where she assisted with the establishment of the HOPE Office. She also represented the JDF at the Women in Peace and Security Conference held in Ecuador in 2019.

She was Parade RSM at the 2020 Armed Forces Day Parade in July this year, and was the second female to be appointed Parade RSM. She was also a recipient for the Medal of Honour For Long Service and Good Conduct.