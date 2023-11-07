JCF’S Department Of Weapon Of Tactical Training Warm-Up To Deliver At Swat Round-Up International In Florida

A team of Police Officers from the Department of Weapons of Tactical
Training (DWTT) are currently warming up to take on the International Special Weapon and
Tactics (SWAT) Round-Up in Orlando, Florida. The annual competition runs from November 5 to
November 10, and aims to test officers’ shooting accuracy, mental sharpness, decision-making
ability and agility. The Jamaican team attended the event’s opening ceremony on Sunday,
November 5 and will go through safety training in a classroom setting today. The tactical portion
of SWAT Round-up begins tomorrow.
Over fifty-one teams, including several Police Departments from the state of Florida, other
American States and international teams, are participating this year. The Keynote speaker at the
opening ceremony, former member of the La Vegas Metro Police Department Will Huddler,
elucidated, “The reason why I love SWAT is that evil does not care…but evil [must] know that
we are coming.” That is the essence of SWAT: training to avert the plans of criminal elements.
Huddler was the Commander of the SWAT team that responded to the 2017 Mass shooting in La
Vegas, which claimed the lives of sixty persons and injured hundreds of others.
Huddler elaborated, “The teams that show up here are truly at the tip of the spear when it comes to
public safety… When teams like Jamaica show up, you know they come to win…Jamaica has a
winning culture.”
Event Director John Cute expressed gratitude to the Jamaican Commissioner of Police, Major
General Antony Anderson, for giving permission for the team to participate in the event. The
official action shoots off tomorrow.
This year, the competing Jamaican team consists of sixteen elite men versed in weapons handling,
and who are physically fit and mentally sharp. Head of the DWTT, Deputy Superintendent
Throyville Haughton noted, “The Jamaican SWAT team is confident and upbeat ahead of the start
of the tactical portion of the event.” He also explained that the team improves their capacity from
the training provided and through participating in the events. Adding that the DWTT will ensure
there will be an infusion of the information garnered and lessons learned into their strategic
planning and training locally.
Jamaica and Saint Maarten are the only Caribbean teams participating in SWAT Roundup this
year.