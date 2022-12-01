JCF Welcomes 323 New Constables: As the Jamaica Constabulary Force continues on its path of transformation and capacity building, 323 new Police Constables from batches 139, 141 and 142 now join law enforcers across the island. The Passing Out Parade Ceremony occurred at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Thursday, November 30. After completing several months of rigorous training, the Constables gleaned during the culmination of their hard work to become police officers.
The ceremony started with a synchronized parade with the batches not only attired in their standard white tunic and red seam traditional graduation wear but the new tactical denim of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and working dress.
Valedictorians Constable Travis Francis and Woman Constable Latesha Parkes reflected on the past and looked to the future with their colleagues during their inspiring speech.
“To my fellow graduands, there is no doubt we have acquired basic skills and knowledge of the job along with a high level of tolerance, acceptance fortitude, discipline and fitness to efficiently
and ably serve the people of Jamaica, ” Francis said.
The speech humoured the graduates by reminding them of the pepper spray, mosquitoes and other aspects of the training they had to face together. In the end, they came out victorious against the difficulties and completed this aspect of their journey successfully.
“As we stand proudly as brand JCF, let us reflect on the reason we chose to become police officers…we are aware of these expectations and are prepared to go above and beyond to prevent and detect crime and preserve the peace of those whom we swore to serve and protect,” Parkes said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr Horace Chang, commended the graduates on their plans to make a positive development for the country.
“It’s a job that has to be done and is critical to the country's development, so I commend you for joining the Force and I know you will do well in carrying out your job to make Jamaica a better place,” Chang said.
He further stated that it is the commitment of the government to equip the police force to provide the resources and tools to fight crime and build the community.
“The police force under the current leadership, including the commissioner, team of deputy commissioners and all officers across the board, are committed to building a truly powerful Jamaican police force for good,” Chang added.
Several graduates were awarded sectional prizes such as Best Marksmanship, Best All-Round performance, Best Leadership Qualities and the award for the Highest Mark Obtained. The ceremony concluded its celebrations with a special parade of drill discipline in a display formation using their bodies and rifles.