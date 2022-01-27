JCF Urges Vigilance To Avoid Instagram Store Scams

JCF Urges Vigilance To Avoid Instagram Store Scams
JCF Urges Vigilance To Avoid Instagram Store Scams

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging consumers to be vigilant when making purchases from Instagram stores to avoid being scammed.

Corporal Kayla Keane of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit told JIS News that the Cybercrimes Unit has made several arrests of persons involved in Instagram store scams such as selling dogs and hair extensions.

“Those of you who are dog lovers need to be particularly careful; dogs are very expensive. You see where you can get a dog that is a thoroughbred for $50,000. Now that price is kind of cheap, but because everyone wants a deal… you send the money and get nothing,” Corporal Keane said.

She noted also that persons are paying upwards of $100,000 for hair extensions that they are yet to receive.

“I know somebody who was recently sentenced for selling extensions online, but it was never a real business. What she did was just set up the page, just to pretend as if they’re selling extensions. Once you pay your money, they block your page so that would be it for you. Luckily, that person was arrested and charged and sentenced for that crime,” she said.

Corporal Keane told JIS News that the police is making inroads in addressing online crimes. “We have a whole unit (Cybercrimes Unit) that deals strictly with those cases and others where there is sometimes an online aspect that may involve a text message.

“So there have been several cases that have been placed before the courts and persons have actually been sentenced for these types of crime,” she pointed out, stressing that the JCF is “ready, willing and able” to deal with such cases.

Corporal Keane is urging persons to make purchases from reputable sources.

“If you want a dog, get a professional dog breeder. If you want to buy hair, do it on a reputable…and popular site like Amazon. Don’t do it on Instagram to get a deal and then you end up losing your money and you don’t have the item,” she cautioned.

 

WRITTEN BY: LISA ROWE
SOURCE: JIS news

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com