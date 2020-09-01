JCF Urges the Public to Adhere To Disaster Risk Management Act, Avoid Prosecution

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has intensified its enforcement of the
provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The public is hereby reminded that all members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are authorized
officers and are authorized to enforce the measures of the Disaster Risk Management Act and the
Orders made thereunder whenever breaches are detected.

Where a member of the public fails to comply with the direction of an authorized officer, that
individual commits a breach of section 27(1)(b) of the Disaster Risk Management Act, and is
liable to prosecution under section 52(b) of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

These breaches include, but are not limited to:
1. Not wearing a mask in public places
2. Not maintaining social distancing,
3. Breaching curfew Orders,
4. Unauthorized gatherings and events exceeding the authorized numbers
5. Protocols governing funerals and burials
6. Protocols governing beaches and rivers.

Members of the Public are urged to adhere to the guidelines of the Disaster Risk Management Act
and avoid prosecution.

Protect yourselves and those around you.

