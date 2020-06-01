JCF Thanks Social Media Users

Following a thorough investigation, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) can confirm that there was no kidnapping or abduction incident in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

On Saturday May 30, a Portmore resident reported that about 9:00 a.m., he saw a car driving along Westchester Drive with a woman aboard who appeared to be in distress.

The police immediately launched an investigation into a possible case of abduction. The Police Emergency Communication Centre scanned the registration plates of the vehicle believed to be involved the in the incident.

Investigators were able to identify both the owner and driver of the vehicle. Units were dispatched to locate the owner, who lives in St. Catherine, while another police team was sent to make checks in the Westchester area.

Using technology, the vehicle and the driver were located along with the woman. Both parties assured investigators that they are, in fact, in an intimate relationship and were earlier having a conflict.

Neither party expressed a desire to file any charges. The couple was, however, referred to the JCF’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centre for counselling.

The police would like to thank persons on social media as well as those in the community for their sensitivity to the matter and their assistance in helping the police with a swift investigation.