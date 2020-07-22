JCF Suspends Constable Following Alleged Involvement In Corruption

A Police Constable assigned to the Marine Division has been suspended by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) after being charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act.

Reports are that on Thursday July 09, 2020 investigators from Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) arrested Constable Cregston Martell after he reportedly solicited money from a man not to destroy his ganja field.

It is reported that Constable Martell was among a group of police who arrested six men on Wednesday July 08, 2020 for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act. Arrangements were made between the Constable and the men for the money to be paid in order to prevent the destruction of a ganja field. Consequently, an operation was carried out by IPROB and Martell held with the money. A file was prepared and sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for a ruling.

On Wednesday July 15, 2020 the ruling was made in the matter and Martell was charged the following day, July 16, with two counts of breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act 2000- (Soliciting and Receiving)

He appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court and was offered bail in the sum of JMD 1million with sureties. He was ordered to surrender his travel documents and to report to the Police once per week.

IPROB CHARGE DISTRICT CONSTABLE FOR BREACHING THE LARCENY ACT

Investigators from Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) arrested and charged District Constable Ricardo Segree assigned to the Canine Division on breaches for the Larceny Act.

On Friday July 10, 2020 he was on an operation in the Corporate Area when a sum of money reportedly went missing. A search of the police personnel on the location was done and the money found in the possession of Segree. A file was prepared and sent to the ODPP for a ruling

Wednesday 15th July, 2020 the ruling was received and Segree charged with Simple Larceny on Thursday July 16.

He appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday 17, July 2020 where he was offered bail in the sum of three hundred thousand dollars with sureties. His travel documents were ordered to surrender and he is to report twice per week to the Police.

CONSTABLE WHO STOLE SERVICE PISTOL TO BE SENTENCED IN SEPTEMBER

A Police Constable who stole a service pistol in St. Catherine has pleaded guilty to the charges in Home Circuit Gun Court and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.

He is Constable Ajani Bean of 9 Mile in Clarendon.

Reports are that on October 15, 2019 Bean stole a Glock service pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds of ammunition from the police station and took it to his home.

An extensive operation was conducted and the weapon found at the home of Constable Bean. He was later arrested in January 2020 and subsequently charged with:

· Illegal Possession of Firearm

· Illegal Possession of Ammunition

· Simple Larceny of Firearm

Bean later pleaded guilty to his charges before the Home Circuit Gun Court on June 24, 2020 and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.