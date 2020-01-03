JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms and 86-Assorted Rounds of Ammunition, in Three Days

Latest Jamaica News (McKoy’s News): JCF Seized Nine Illegal Firearms – The Jamaica Constabulary Force is reporting that they have seized nine illegal firearms, and 86-assorted rounds of ammunition, over the past three days.

According to the JCF, these weapons were seized during operations carried out across the parishes of St James, Trelawny, St Andrew Central, Kingston West, and St Catherine North.

Among the weapons seized were eight handguns, and an AK-47 assault rifle, and several persons have been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The police say these latest seizures are part of their ongoing drive to rid the nation streets of illegal guns, and gunmen.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter