JCF Puts Major Dent in Illegal Gun Trade Following Charge of Trafficker

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has put a major dent in the illegal firearms trade, with the charging of a man described as the mastermind behind the recent illegal importation of 21 guns into the island.

Charged with Conspiracy to Illegally Import Firearm and Conspiracy to Illegally Import Ammunition is 51-year-old Godfrey Martin otherwise called ‘Rev’, a businessman of Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth.

Martin was arrested in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Sunday, August 7 by detectives assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC), following intense investigations, which featured several lines of enquiry.

The weapons were seized at a freight in Kingston on March 04, 2022 by members of Jamaica Customs Agency discovered anomalies. Eighteen handguns, three rifles and a large cache of ammunition were found.

He is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Friday, September 16.