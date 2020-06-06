JCF CONTINUES TO FIGHT CRIME WITH TECHNOLOGICAL IMPROVEMENTS

The Jamaica Constabulary Force continues its aggressive thrust towards modernization in the fight against crime, with improvements to its technological systems to include body-worn cameras, smart check software, improved capabilities of Police forensics, and the increased use of CCTV.

Speaking at a digital press conference on Thursday, June 4, Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, stated that the JCF has been in a procurement cycle of body-worn cameras which will lend to greater accountability and investigation of incidents.

“We have been testing various models and that has allowed for us to evaluate how suitable they are for our circumstances and we have brought in a server for that purpose,” said Major General Antony Anderson, Commissioner of Police. He continued, “The JCF is very large, and a significant portion has to be equipped with body-worn cameras, it is a massive procurement and we cannot afford to get it wrong.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner Anderson said the JCF currently has 21 technology projects currently being undertaken for the overall development of the Force. The Smart Check System is one of the newest addition to JCF’s growing fleet of motor vehicles.

“It is an ongoing process where Police officers now have access to computers in their vehicles and can retrieve data such as warrants, vehicle information, and any other matter that police officers should know to carry out their duties effectively,” said Major General Anderson.

In addition to these improvements, Major General Anderson said the CCTV cameras have been installed in 19 police lock-ups and the integration of CCTV systems with Jamaica Eye continues to improve response times and investigations.

