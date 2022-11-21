JCF Celebrates 155 Years as Police Week 2022 Begins

JCF Celebrates 155 Years: As the Jamaica Constabulary Force observes its 155th anniversary this November, the JCF is proud to recognize the strides it is making as it continues to transform to serve the people of Jamaica.
From the roll-out of an electronic station records management system in police stations to its achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification at Duhaney Park and Matilda’s Corner, the JCF is on a revolutionary path.
Central to this journey are the members of the Force, whose daily sacrifices demonstrate that they, as the theme for Police Week 2022 declares, are ‘relentless in their pursuit of excellence. This week, as the Force continues its work to keep the people of Jamaica safe—which includes ongoing operations and activities under the state of public emergency—the JCF salutes its members and invites all Jamaicans to show their appreciation for their local police by supporting the events of the week.
Members of the public can visit their local police stations on Monday, November 21 for Open Day, where the veils will be drawn back and persons can get a feel for the day-to-day activities of the police.
On Tuesday, November 22, the Force will reach out to its extended family as the children of policemen and women who have died since November last year are honored in a special luncheon at the Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston, St. Andrew.
The week continues with a stakeholder’s consultation at the Office of the Commissioner of Police on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23.
Then, on Thursday, November 24 comes one of the most anticipated events of Police Week—the Long Service and Good Conduct Award Ceremony. Set to get underway at the Police Officer’s Club in St. Andrew at 3:00 p.m., over 100 policemen and women from the ranks of Constable to Inspector will be honored for their contribution to Jamaica.
The week culminates with another celebration of outstanding police service on Friday, November 25, when the Police Civilian Oversight Authority will recognize and reward the best-performing police stations in police area three. The ‘TOPS’ (Transforming Our Police Service) competition runs annually in one of the police geographic areas. It seeks to act as a catalyst for the maintenance of JCF service standards and documented procedures. The top performers will be announced in a ceremony at the Golf View Hotel in Mandeville at 10:00 a.m.