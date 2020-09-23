J’can thrower Kevin Nedrick’s case pushed back to October

Jamaican shot-putter and national junior record-holder Kevin Nedrick in Minnesota, USA, third-degree criminal sexual, the case was pushed back to Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after the prosecution requested an adjournment.

The 21-year-old former Petersfield High athlete US$1,000 cash bail was also extended, and he was represented by a court-appointed attorney who had managed to get the bond down from US$75,000 last month.

Nedrick is ISSA Champs and County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs Class One shot put record holder represented Jamaica in both the shot put and the discus at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016 and was a Carifta Games silver medallist that same year. He also won silver and Bronze at the Pan Am juniors in 2017 in Trujillo, Peru.

Nedrick, who attended Barton County College where he was national junior college champion before transferring to the University of Minnesota.

