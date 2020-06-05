J’can Companies Increase Exports, Get New Markets in COVID-19 Period

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF)says several Jamaican companies have increased their exports or found new markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the Ministry, since March, companies including Fleetwood and Quality Incorporations have helped to satisfy the increased demand of sanitisation and sanitation supplies in Aruba and the United States respectively.

State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Floyd Green says, “As consumer activities change due to COVID 19, Jamaican businesses are now seeing a demand for their products in new markets, as well as a demand for new products in existing external markets. Our entrepreneurs have adjusted quickly and diversified their business to meet these demands.”

Jamaican companies have managed to penetrate regional markets; trading for the first time within a number of Caribbean countries. In the months of March, April and May, Seprod has exported flour and crackers to Dominica and Pioneer Manufacturing Distribution has exported bleach to the Cayman Islands.

During June, seasoning and sauces are to be exported to Costa Rica by Spur Tree Spices. Boss Furniture has sent off one of four shipments for this month to the Caribbean, the Ministry is reporting.

Six (6) other companies, including Jamaica Teas which has exported teas and pantry items, have had increased demand from March to May for products in current and existing export markets in CARICOM, Canada, UK and the USA, MICAF said.