JC Beat Garvey Maceo in ISSA Champions Cup 1st Round

Favourite Jamaica College (JC) come out of the first round of the ISSA Champions Cup, struggled on Thursday, January 6 at the Stadium East field.

Playing against Garvey Maceo, JC could only manage a 1-0 win that could easily have gone differently, while Clarendon benefitted from some good fortune when they got by a game against Charlie Smith, 2-1.

JC coach Davian Ferguson was eager to put the game behind him despite a win and a place in Saturday’s semi-finals.

JC got the game’s only goal courtesy of Phillando Wing’s 12th-minute strike; however, Ferguson thought his team was too defensive after taking the lead and struggled to play in transition.

Dane Chambers, Garvey Maceo’s head coach, found no fault with his team’s performance apart from their finishing.

