Music Producer, Jermaine Baker of JB Productions is riding high of the successes of some of Vybz Kartel’s latest releases, as he continues his efforts to mark his territory in dancehall.

Baker started his record label early 2019, and since then, he has cranked out a number of rhythm projects.

His latest, “It’s A Sin” by the self-proclaimed World Boss has crossed the million mark on Youtube since it dropped last month.