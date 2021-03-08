Jay-Z’s net worth now $1.4b following Tidal and champagne brand sales!

Jay-Z‘s net worth has been boosted by 40 per cent following two major deals by the rapper and businessman.

Last week, it was revealed that Jay-Z has sold his controlling stake in streaming service Tidal to Square, the mobile payments firm run by the Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, for $297 million.

He has also recently sold 50 per cent of his luxury champagne brand Armand de Brignac to luxury goods company Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

As a result, Forbes now reports that the rapper’s net worth has now increased from $1 billion to $1.4 billion.